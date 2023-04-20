Why was streamer Kai Cenat banned by Twitch? Real reason revealed

Kai Cenat got banned from Twitch on 17 April, which left fans speculating about the reason behind this. A few fans even thought the streamer was going to move to another steaming platform, Kick. Another speculation was that Kai crashing a dirt bike into his setup might have been the reason behind the ban.

Reason behind Kai Cenat getting banned

Sources have revealed that the real reason behind Kai Cenat getting banned from Twitch was due to “repeated explicit simulated sexual activity in GTA.” It is also reported that the ban is temporary, and the streamer will return to the platform sooner or later. Kai streams a variety of content on his channel. According to Twitch’s Community Guidelines, Sexually Suggestive Content is prohibited on the streaming platform. If you try to find his channel, it now reads, “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

It reads, “To ensure content on Twitch is appropriate for diverse audiences, sexually suggestive content is prohibited on Twitch. Evaluations on the sexual suggestiveness of a behavior or activity are independent of user attire and are instead based on the overall surrounding framing and context.” Cenat is one of the many streamers that got banned from the platform for the same reason. The list of streamers includes Aydan, Clix, and even Adin Ross.

ALSO READ: 'Let the boy live": Nicki Minaj comes to rescue YouTuber Kai Cenat Amid Twitch ban

Will Kai Cenat switch to Kick?

Rumors about the possibility of Kai Cenat switching to another streaming app, Kick, started when he received an unexpected PR package in the broadcast that took place on April 14. There was a mysterious package that caught his eye. There was a box wrapped in Kick’s branding. Kai opened the box while saying, “You’re lying. What’s going on? You’re lying.”

Kai also spotted the Nike logo in the box when he realized what was inside the box, “These n***as are petty. These n***as are petty,” he repeated. “You ain’t signed me yet; what the f**k, Kick x Kai? Is this the reveal?” Kick’s gift to Kai was a custom pair of Nike x OffWhite Air Force 1’s. This incident has left fans wondering if the record-breaking streamer is about to make the move from Twitch to Kick.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Black teen Ralph Yarl shot in Kansas City: 5 things you need to know about the case