Why Was The Monkey's Trailer Banned by Major Television Networks? Director Says 'It Did Not Go Well'

Osgood Perkins, known for directing horror films like Longlegs, Gretel and Hansel, The Blackcoat's Daughter, and others, came with a new gory and twisted movie in the genre called The Monkey. But apparently, it's too gory to be shown on television networks.

On January 30, indie movie production company and distributor Neon shared screenshots of emails from a TV network, declining their request to air the trailer, on his Instagram. The post showed that the reason for banning the trailer of The Monkey was due to "excessive violence."

"We submitted a TV spot for THE MONKEY to the four major TV networks. It did not go well," the studio captioned the post. The email chain showed a back-and-forth between one of the company's employees and the television network.

In response to Neon's inquiry regarding the network's exact issue with the movie trailer, they said that "pretty much every scene" is gory and disturbing and includes graphic images, severed heads, and much more. "We are happy to start the process with a more toned-down spot," the Network added.

The movie is an adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 eponymous short story. It is helmed by Psycho actor Anthony Perkins's son Osgood Perkins and stars Theo James in the lead role. Tatiana Maslany and Vampire Dairies star Elijah Wood round off the cast.

The movie couldn't be considered a grosser version of the famous horror franchise, Chucky, but instead of a doll, it's a toy monkey that causes death and destruction for twin brothers (both played by James) and their family.

The story starts when the twin brothers Bill and Hall find their father's old monkey toy in the attic. They bring the toy back into their home, starting a series of gruesome deaths. "The siblings decide to throw the toy away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years," the official synopsis adds.