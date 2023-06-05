Why was the ‘Sweet’ picture of Princes William and Harry removed from the National Portrait Gallery?

A treasured portrait of Prince William and Prince Harry, hailed as "sweet" by artist Nicky Philipps, will no longer grace the halls of the National Portrait Gallery in London. The renowned gallery, which recently underwent a three-year refurbishment costing £35 million, will reopen without the iconic painting on display.

A symbol of brotherly harmony

Commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery in 2008, the portrait showcased the princes in the dress uniform of the Blue and Royals cavalry regiment. At the time, the siblings were in their twenties and appeared close and at ease during the sitting at Philipps' home in South Kensington. Sandy Nairne, the gallery's director, praised the portrait, stating that it captured them "formally dressed, but informally posed," and described it as a delightful addition to the tradition of royal portraiture.

Symbolic absence reflects strained relationship

According to The Times, the decision to remove the painting was made by the curators at the gallery, not the Royal Family. This move comes amidst the continuing feud between the two brothers, with no signs of reconciliation despite Harry's earlier claims of being "open" to discussing their past. The absence of this poignant portrait at the gallery symbolizes the strained relationship between the once-close siblings.

With over 250,000 portraits in its collection, the National Portrait Gallery can only display a fraction of its holdings at a time. However, the removal of the picture of Prince William and Prince Harry does not mean it will be forgotten. The portrait, created by Nicky Philipps, had previously been included in the touring exhibition "Tudors to Windsors" from 2018 to 2021, showcasing its significance beyond the gallery walls. As one of the world's most esteemed collections of portraits, the National Portrait Gallery will continue to lend and exhibit its works both nationally and internationally, ensuring that this cherished piece of art will still be appreciated by audiences around the world.

