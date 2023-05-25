Why was Tom Hanks missing from the Asteroid City photocall? Read DEETS

After going viral for reportedly scolding a Cannes Film Festival employee, Tom Hanks is yet again making headlines for skipping the photocall for ‘Asteroid City’. However, all three of his co-stars, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, and Bryan Cranston were present at the post-premiere celebration and earned a huge appreciation for their contributions to the Wes Anderson movie.

Why was Tom Hanks notably absent from the ‘Asteroid City’ photocall?

It’s still not clear why Tom Hanks was missing from the publicity event. The actor has yet not shared a notable reason for his absence too. It has been reported that following his viral video in which he appeared to "scold" a worker at the Cannes Film Festival, Tom Hanks opted out of the photocall for Asteroid City, on Wednesday. While attending the ceremony with his wife Rita Wilson, who also stars in the movie, the actor seemed irritated and poked a finger at the man.

However, Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson denied any rumors that the two were upset. Rita has in fact clarified what truly occurred and it turns out that there was no drama. On Wednesday, Wilson posted some of the pictures in question on Instagram and said, “This is called, “I can’t hear you, people are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?”’

What is the role of Tom Hanks in ‘Asteroid City’?

In ‘Asteroid City’, Jason Schwartzman is playing the role of a widower who takes his four children to see their grandfather played by Tom Hanks. Directed by Wes Anderson, the film also stars an impressive list of actors like Tilda Swinton, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Matt Dillon, Bryan Cranston, and Liev Schreiber in addition to Hank's wife Wilson. Apart from that, Hope Davis, Uma Thurman, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, and Ethan Hawke's daughter Maya Hawke are going to do cameos in the film. The other prominent actors include Steve Carell, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Grace Edwards, Ethan Lee, and Jeff Goldblum.

Born on July 9, 1956, Tomas Jeffrey Hanks is a well-known American actor and director. He is one of the most popular and recognisable movie stars in the world and is considered as an American cultural icon. He is best known for his humorous and serious roles.

