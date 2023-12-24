Why was Toy Story's ending changed from the one that everyone wanted? Bonney's storyline explained

Toy Story 3 writer Michael Arndt has revealed that the film originally had a completely different ending. The final climax of the 2010 film saw Andy's toys narrowly escape being incinerated at the dump, before being donated to Bonnie who was a child from the daycare center after finding their way back home.

However, in an interview, Arndt explained that the film's ending had originally been less dramatic with the toys engaging in a race against time to make it home to see Andy before he left for college.

Toy Story 3 had a completely different ending

In an interview on Script Apart Podcast, Toy Story 3 writer Michael Arndt explained that the film's ending had originally been less dramatic - with the toys engaging in a race against time to make it home to see Andy before he left for college.

“The initial third act in the first draft was, they escaped from Sunnyside [daycare] and then they realized that Andy's leaving for college in like 10 minutes and they have no time to get home to Andy's house,” he began.

“It's sort of this comedy sprint to the finish where you have a ticking clock and Andy's about to leave for college ... and then the motorcycle runs out of battery and they have to all hop on the car and then the car runs out of batteries and they all have to hop on the plane,” Arndt continued. “Then the climax was, they all are on the plane and they just slide through the window and go smashing into Andy's bedroom just as he's walking up the stairs and he finds his toys there and packs them all away.”

Advertisement

Revealing how Toy Story 3 evolved into the final story, Arndt recalled a conversation with director Lee Unkrich about depicting the life cycle of toys. “Lee Unkrich said, 'If this is the last Toy Story film, then we have to go to the end of a toy's life cycle. We have to see what the end looks like for toys',” Arndt revealed, adding that the decision to nearly have the toys incinerated came about after wanting to make things as bad as possible for the toys. “You always want to make things worse for your characters,” he said. "You always want to make things as bad as possible.”

ALSO READ: Will there be a Toy Story 5? Exploring rumors as Tim Allen shares update about Tom Hanks and himself

Toy Story 3’s ending was more emotional than Toy Story 4

Toy Story 3 is a sadder ending than Toy Story 4, as Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the remaining toys leave their previous owner Andy, who is now going to college. Woody sneaks into Andy's box of toys which Andy gives to Bonnie, a girl who appreciates them better. The final shot shows the toys sitting on Bonnie's porch, watching Andy drive away, while Woody says’ “So long, partner.”

Toy Story 4 follows Woody, Andy's favorite toy, as he adjusts to Bonnie's house and meets his old flame, Bo Peep. They travel through a traveling fair, learning about lost toys like Bo. At the end of the story, Woody decides to stay with Bo at the carnival, helping find new owners for carnival toys, and leaves his friends, Buzz and Jessie, behind.

The emotional endings of Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 2 are more relatable due to their release at the perfect time, as many children who enjoyed the first two films were now going to college and facing the same questions and problems as Andy. This makes Toy Story 3 a more impactful film. Andy's goodbye to his toys evokes nostalgic guilt about leaving cherished childhood toys behind. This cathartic scene resonates with college-aged viewers, older adults, and kids who remember their toys. The distressing Toy Story 3 incinerator scene appeals to viewers of all ages, as they remember the love for toys.

Advertisement

Toy Story 4 ending presents a more positive perspective, with Woody's decision to leave his old friends being more conscious than his decision to leave Andy, which was inevitable due to Andy's growing up. Woody made sure to leave Andy on his terms, knowing it would be better to stay with them and be a child for a while than to sit alone and never be played with.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian dresses up as THIS X-Men character; Kendall becomes Toy Story's Jessie for Halloween