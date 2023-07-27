Why was Travis Scott’s Pyramids concert canceled in Egypt? Controversy explained

Travis Scott's much-anticipated concert at Egypt's Pyramids of Giza, scheduled as a part of the Utopia show, has been canceled just two days before the event. Live Nation, the event organizer, cited complex production issues as the reason for the cancellation and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to ticket holders.

Complex production issues lead to cancellation of Travis Scott's concert

Despite extensive efforts, Live Nation faced challenges in constructing the show in the desert location, thereby leading to the difficult decision to cancel the Pyramids concert. The event was touted to be a unique and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Travis Scott fans.

Controversy surrounding the Travis Scott concert

The cancellation comes after controversy surrounding Travis Scott's performance in Egypt. The country's Musicians Syndicate expressed dissatisfaction with the rapper's show, claiming that his style of concerts clashes with the cultural identity of the Egyptian people. The Syndicate reportedly canceled the show's permit, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the event.

ALSO READ: KPOP: Is Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny's DISS TRACK to K-music? Netizens divided over upcoming collab

ALSO READ: Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rekindling their relationship after graduation reunion? Find out

Travis Scott's AstroWorld controversy

Rapper Travis Scott has privately settled a lawsuit relating to the Astroworld tragedy where 10 people died and hundreds were injured at the festival in Houston last November. A lawyer for one victim's family, representing 21-year-old Axel Acosta, announced the confidential agreement on Instagram, stating Acosta was "crushed by the incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd" while the music continued for almost 40 minutes. The family of another victim, 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, has also reportedly settled their lawsuit confidentially. Travis Scott previously offered to pay funeral costs for victims, but some families rejected the gesture.

Travis Scott's Pyramids concert, a highly-anticipated event for his fans, faced unfortunate obstacles that led to its cancellation. Despite the disappointment, Live Nation assures ticket holders that refunds will be issued. The controversy surrounding the event highlights the complexities of hosting international performances in culturally sensitive locations, leaving fans and organizers disappointed at the missed opportunity.

ALSO READ: Travis Scott won’t be indicted over 2021 Astroworld Festival deaths; Here’s WHY