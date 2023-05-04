Why was Yellowstone star Kevin Costner stunned by Christine Baumgartner divorce filing?

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce on Monday, May 1, 2023 ending eighteen years of marriage. Though the exact reason of divorce remains unknown, Christine, who is a handbag designer, stated ‘irreconcilable differences’ to be the reason for their separation in the filing. However, according to the reports, Kevin Costner was completely blindsided by the sudden action of Christine Baumgartner. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kevin Costner on his divorce

According to Page Six sources, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner was stunned after his wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce earlier this week ending their eighteen year long marriage. The soon to be divorced couple was last seen happily posing for the cameras at Oscars in March, so this step came as a shock to everyone.

Costner’s long time friend told Page Six that this is disappointing since the actor still very much loves his wife and their children. He said, ‘Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back’.

Though Costner’s first marriage ended in an $80 million divorce with allegations of serial cheating, his longtime friend definitely said, ‘There was no issue of cheating at all’. According to the reports, Yellowstone stars indeed spent months away from home while filming in Montana, which might have put pressure on their relationship.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner divorce

Christine has asked for the joint custody of their three kids – Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. The handbag designer did not ask for spousal support as they reportedly signed a prenup to protect Kevin Costner’s estimated fortune of $250 million.

A representative for Kevin Costner said, ’It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action’. They further asked to respect the family's privacy as the soon to be ex couple and children navigate through the difficult times.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Kevin Costner actually leaving Yellowstone? Here's what cast members have to say