Why Wasn’t ‘America’s Got Talent’ New Last Week? Delay Explained

It was a one-week pause on America’s Got Talent from June 18 to June 25. And now it’s back anyway. Viewers were eager to pick their favorite performances but they had to wait for a few days for one specific reason. And, it was due to the airing of the swimming trial for the 2024 Summer Olympics to be held in Paris.

The reason for the delay

America’s Got Talent, which normally airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, was delayed on June 18 night by the Olympic Trials. The 2024 Paris Olympics are almost approaching, but the United States has not decided on which swimmers will represent the country at this year's games. And, that night, for that purpose, a trial was held to finalize who would be joining Katie Ledecky representing the red, white, and blue.

America’s Got Talent, hosted by Terry Crews and judged by Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, returned on June 25 with the fourth night of auditions for Season 19 with a wide range of acts and participants of all ages performing for the scope to win USD 1 million and a chance to headline the AGT variety show in Las Vegas.

Auditions will continue airing until live episodes begin Aug. 13. Results episodes will follow the live shows on Wednesday nights.

Who are the golden buzzer winners so far?

Amazing acts have already been performed in this season of America's Got Talent, including three Golden Buzzer performances by singer Richard Goodall, stand-up comedian Learnmore Jonasi, and R&B singer Liv Warfield.

That should have marked the conclusion of Season 19's Golden Buzzer acts. But Simon Cowell, the judge, made the decision to change things up. A judge could only use the Golden Buzzer once a season to send an act straight to the Live Shows, according to the previous rules.

But Cowell was so taken aback by Sky Elements that he ignored the guidelines and scored another Golden Buzzer. The veteran judge was completely amazed by the Dallas-based entertainment group's light show, which featured carefully crafted drones.

Fans can catch up on those Golden Buzzer performances and more by watching the first three episodes of Season 19 on Peacock.

