Why were articles targeting Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav deleted? Find out

A controversial story titled 'How Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Became Public Enemy Number One in Hollywood' made a brief appearance on GQ.com. Written by freelance film critic Jason Bailey, the article portrayed Zaslav as a mogul reminiscent of the formidable Logan Roy. However, the original piece swiftly vanished from the website, only to be replaced by a friendlier version.

Surprisingly, this revised version also disappeared shortly after, leaving readers bewildered and questioning the motives behind the article's disappearance.

What's the reason behind removal of article about Warner Bros. CEO?

GQ's editor-in-chief, Will Welch, is venturing into the film industry with his upcoming Warner Bros. production titled 'The Great Chinese Art Heist.' Based on a captivating 2018 GQ article by Alex W. Palmer, the movie has secured acclaimed director Jon M. Chu, known for his work on Crazy Rich Asians. The film explores a bold crime wave that targeted Chinese antiquities in European museums.

Notably, Welch's involvement in the removal of Jason Bailey's initial article and the subsequent pull of the revised version has sparked intrigue. Sources at Vanity Fair suggest that Warner Bros. Discovery expressed concerns about the original story to Welch and other GQ editors.

Two different tales on removal of article covering Warner Bros. CEO

According to a representative from GQ, a recently published piece on their website had not undergone proper editing before going live. After a revised version was published, the writer requested to have their byline removed, prompting GQ to decide to take down the article. GQ expressed regret over the editorial error that led to the premature publication of the story.

However, Warner Bros. Discovery, the subject of the article, presented a different perspective. Their spokesperson stated that the freelance reporter had failed to reach out to them for fact-checking, which is a standard practice in reputable news outlets.

They further added that upon contacting GQ, they requested numerous inaccuracies to be corrected. As part of the correction process, the editors ultimately chose to remove the piece altogether.

The news about the missing article was initially reported by Roger Friedman on his popular entertainment website, Showbiz411.com. Friedman brought attention to the disappearance of the article, shedding light on the situation and sparking further discussion.

