In 1978, Battlestar Galactica premiered as a short but dear science fiction series. Although it was on for only a short time, its influence persisted and culminated in a cult following and later revival. Ronald D. Moore developed the Sci-Fi Channel’s 2003 reboot. This production succeeded critically, winning a Peabody Award and 19 Emmys. It also received accolades by Time magazine among the greatest sci-fi shows ever aired. Today, fans can watch Battlestar Galactica on Amazon Prime.

Why did the spinoffs fail?

One might have thought they would do well to flourish due to their successful pasts. The franchise looked like a good candidate for expansion with a vast universe to explore. Nonetheless, both of the main spinoffs: Galactica 1980 and Caprica were canceled after barely one season each because they did not meet expectations.

Galactica 1980: The first spinoff called Galactica 1980 lasted just ten episodes. It was made to fill in the gap left by the original show. Sci-fi television shows are expensive to produce since they require meticulous development of costumes, props, and sets used during the filming process. ABC attempted to recreate Battlestar on a smaller budget but this resulted in an inferior show. Its tone shifted from being adventurous to being silly which didn't resonate with fans leading to its early cancellation.

Caprica: The second spinoff named Caprica came out in 2010 as well. It served as a prequel that aimed at explaining how the Twelve Colonies were destroyed. There is some difficulty inherent in creating prequels where one already knows how things will end up. A new way of attracting viewership had to be found by the show makers. Unfortunately, Caprica never really established itself and failed to gain much popularity among audiences who found its thematic identity difficult. Critics were unimpressed as well, so within a year the show faced cancellation. Some people believe that Caprica would have done better as a direct sequel, wrapping up the mysteries left by the 2004 reboot.

Caprica’s untapped potential

Caprica had potential despite its short life span. It was intended to explore the deep psychological and philosophical aspects of its characters. The tragedy of Battlestar Galactica which is subtly brought out in Caprica helped viewers to see why these flawed individuals acted as they did. There were opportunities for Caprica to touch on real-world issues but it failed to shake off Battlestar’s shadow.

Having been canceled, this did not deter SyFy’s president from speaking highly of Caprica. Had it been given more time, the show could have gained ground. If only it were afforded enough time for depth of message while still aiming at a wider audience.

A hopeful future for Battlestar

Galactica 1980 and Caprica’s failures are not endpoints for Battle Star legacy. The Peacock Network has signed Sam Esmail, who was behind Mr. Robot, for a new reboot series in development called Battlestar Galactica. Online streaming services are less risk averse compared to traditional television broadcasting hence fewer chances of being canceled before airing fully. That way promising shows such as Caprica could get full seasons and find their audiences.

Battlestar Galactica's journey through reinventions and spin-offs shows the challenges and opportunities in expanding a beloved franchise. Nevertheless, its universe continues to hold sway over fans because despite whatever missteps there might have been during production, Battlestar’s best may be yet to come.

