Why were Percy Jackson movies halted after just two installments? Exploring cancelation of movies and revival of Disney+ series

Percy Jackson & the Olympians is a series of five fantasy novels based on Greek mythology, which has evolved into a multi-series franchise with over 15 books. The first series follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson, who discovers he is the son of the Greek god of the sea, Poseidon. He navigates the complex politics of the Olympians, making friends and enemies along the way.

Two films were made based on the series, Chris Columbus' Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief in 2010 and Thor Freudenthal's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters three years later. However, neither film fared as well as expected, and the franchise quickly fizzled out. The news of a new adaptation set for Disney+ has sparked excitement among fans, with the series scheduled to air in 2024.

Why were the Percy Jackson movies halted after just two installments?

Young adult novels have been turned into successful films, resulting in a large franchise and a loyal fan base. The first Percy Jackson movie grossed $226.4 million worldwide, while the second made less, bringing in $199 million. However, the brand faced financial losses with each entry, similar to the Narnia films.

Fans expressed distress over the changes made to the original story, and author J.R.R. Tolkien admitted he had little creative control and that the movies deviated significantly from his books. He only read the scripts and refused to watch the films, stating that he cared most about the story and that the talented actors were not their fault. With the author not fully on board and fans dropping off, 20th Century Fox decided not to continue investing in the franchise, which would likely lose money.

Advertisement

The film adaptation of Percy Jackson's book also faced criticism for its lack of psychological tension and the absence of a "secret villain" reveal. The book's protagonist, Percy, discovers Luke's motives and faces off in New York City, while the film's portrayal of Luke's motives is less dramatic. The cast, including Logan Lerman as the lead, Brandon T. Jackson as Grover Underwood, and Jake Abel as Luke Castellan, matched their physical descriptions in the books. However, the actors were considered too old to play their characters, and Percy struggles with his powers in the film adaptation, making him less relatable to young readers. Additionally, the film adaptations do not feature Circe and her maidens, a primary challenge in the original story. This led to 20th Century Fox deciding not to continue investing in the franchise.

Ironically, these films have sometimes been called "good bad movies," because their inaccuracies angered the fans. However, as stand-alone productions, they were considered entertaining and boasted decent directing and visual effects.

Percy Jackson is getting a Disney+ series

Disney+ is set to release a series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians , starring Walker Scobell as Percy and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Grover, respectively. The series, acquired by Disney after purchasing 20th Century Fox in 2017, is expected to succeed due to its young cast. Principal photography began in Vancouver in June 2022 and concluded in February 2023. The first season is set to be eight episodes long and will premiere sometime in 2024.

Disney did release a brief teaser trailer for the series. Viewers were quick to add positive comments under the video, such as, "That moment when a 50-second teaser was more accurate to the original than 2 movies," and "The book series is absolutely phenomenal, and I have high hopes for the show. I already love the actors. I'm so freaking excited."

Percy Jackson & The Olympians is arriving at a time when many major streaming platforms are looking to adapt popular book series that were previously movies into television series. Amazon Prime already has The Rings of Power, and Max is looking to redo Harry Potter to cash in on the brands' popularity. Yet what Percy Jackson has going for it that those other ones do not is the fact that the films are not as beloved as Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, so there is more of a chance to do the story properly and win over fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Cast, and everything about Disney+ series