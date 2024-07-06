Why Will Kylie Jenner Never Mention Timothee Chalamet On The Kardashians? Source Reveals

Kylie Jenner has shown a pattern to handle her past relationships on TV but this time with Timothee Chalamet, she is trying to change and be protective of it. They have been now dating for over a year, and yet she hasn’t brought up his name on The Kardashians. The Kardashians is a TV series that shows the daily life and updates of Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall.

Despite not spilling the facts about her dating life, Kylie often gets spotted with Timothee. It seems they have been doing great, and now a close source to the makeup mogul has revealed why she is opting to keep him out of The Kardashians. Kylie previously talked about her ex Travis Scott, who is also the father of her children, and even Tyga had appeared in a few episodes. So what’s different with the Dune star?

Why Kylie Jenner is choosing to keep Timothee Chalamet out of The Kardashians?

As per a close source, Kylie Jenner wants to keep her relationship with Timothee Chalamet private and out of the direct public eye. This is the reason why she has not brought up his name on The Kardashians. The insider said, "Things are great with Timothee. Kylie is happy. They are both busy, but making time to see each other." Even though they are busy with their own schedules, they make time to see each other on the weekends.

While Timothee is currently busy shooting a Bob Dylan biopic in New Jersey, Kylie is living with her kids in Los Angeles. The insider explained how they have been putting efforts to make this work. The source said, “He's been working in N.Y.C. She's visited him and he's also been back to L.A. some weekends. Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile."

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were spotted in Los Angeles

After getting spotted being mushy at the Golden Globes earlier this year, Kylie and Timothee were papped in Los Angeles. They arrived at a theatre wearing masks and they spent some time together. At the award ceremony, the couple looked very much in love and attracted all the attention with their cuddling and kissing sessions. However, when they were mission from being spotted for months, many started to speculate that their relationship had faded. But their fans had hopes for them and they defended online that they are still going strong but in private. Now, their recent papped images surfaced all over the internet proving it to be right.

As per a source, Timothee wants to stay out of the spotlight and that he desires to protect his career and relationship at all costs. The insider told The Daily Mail, "Timothee didn't like all the attention he got with Kylie during the Golden Globes and their kiss took away from the reason he was there.”

Well, let us know your thoughts about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s decision to keep their relationship private.

