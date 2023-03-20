Why Will Smith might not feature alongside Brad Pitt in Lewis Hamilton’s racing movie; Find out

Will Smith might not join Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One movie. For the unversed, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has geared up to turn producer with his upcoming film, which he says will be the ‘greatest racing movie ever’.

In October last year, Hamilton said, "I have such high hopes for it. I know we're going to make the best racing movie that's ever existed, both visually, and we're going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans."

Will Smith in Lewis Hamilton’s movie?

Now, Oscar-winner Will Smith, who is also a Lewis Hamilton fan, expressed that he would love to star in the film. Talking to Sky Sports, before the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Smith said, “I haven’t been asked yet but I would love to.” Adding further, he said, “I might have to work on this gut though, it doesn’t fit in the car too well.”

Looks like fans would have to wait to find out if Will Smith gets an offer to star in Hamilton’s film.

However, the F1 champion has made it clear that he is not going to turn actor in the movie. Hamilton shared that the drivers will be involved in the filming of the on-track action, however, he added, that they are not actors, which is why he is most probably a part of the movie as well.

More on Lewis Hamilton’s movie

Lewis Hamilton’s upcoming racing movie will be directed by Oscar-nominated director Joseph Kosinski, who also helmed Top Gun: Maverick. Some of the technology used in Top Gun will also be used in the upcoming movie. The film will be produced by Hamilton’s new production company Dawn Apollo Films along with Apple. The film will be written by Ehren Kruger who was also the writer for Top Gun: Maverick.

