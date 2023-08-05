Why Will Smith thinks nobody in his family was 'happy' after finding fame

Will Smith recently opened up about how his family was unhappy during the early days of his growing success. Despite their success, Smith said that none of my family members were happy. Nobody wanted to be a part of a platoon. Later, Will realized that he was wrong and money and success did not equate happiness. Up until that moment, he thought that one could achieve success, get a house, and a family, and it will lead you to achieve happiness.

Will Smith opens up about the downside of fame

Will Smith has spoken out about how unhappy his family was during the early days of their meteoric rise to fame. The 54-year-old Men in Black star achieved his Hollywood stardom with his first starring role in NBC's The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air from 1990 to 1996.

However, it wasn't until his two children Jaden and Willow followed in their parents footsteps 20 years later that he felt he had accomplished everything he had ever dreamed of.

Speaking with Page Six, the actor said, "Karate Kid was released in June, Whip My Hair in October, and that was the start of Jaden and Willow's careers. I was building this dream that I had in my head, which was, I am going to be better than my father.”

He added, “We all know that my father was an abusive father, and I told myself that I would never have the same energy with my family, and I had this dream, this idea of a family that I was building, and by 2010 to 2012, I had achieved everything that I had ever dreamed of.”

However, despite the success that he and his family achieved, Smith said that none of my family was happy.

Nobody wanted to be in the platoon, and Willow was the first to start the rebellion. “That was the first time I realized that success and money aren’t what makes you happy,” said the King Richard actor.

Smith further continued, “I used to believe that I could succeed on my way to a home and a family, and I could win my way to happiness. But now I know that material things don’t make you happy, and in many cases they can make you unhappy.”

Did Will Smith turn down Christopher Nolan's Inception?

Finding the right actor in Hollywood can be like a game of checkers. For director Nolan, Dom Cobb was the king piece and he reached out to Brad Pitt with a deadline of 48 hours to respond. The sands of time passed, and the director passed the baton to another industry giant, Will Smith.

Will Smith was one of the top choices to play Dom Cobb. The Bad Boys star turned down the offer. Why did he pass? It’s unclear. Maybe it was a scheduling conflict. Or maybe he didn’t understand the complex storyline. Then Nolan ended up with his third choice, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Meanwhile on the work front, Smith’s Bad Boys 4 is scheduled for June 14, 2024. The movie will open alongside Disney and Pixar’s animated sequel, Inside Out 2. The film’s production has recently been put on hold due to the SAG–AFTRA strike. There’s a chance that the movie could be postponed, but nothing’s been confirmed yet.

