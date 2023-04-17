Wicked: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s first looks as Glinda and Elphaba out; See PICS

Wicked, the highly anticipated musical fantasy film has been making headlines from the time of its announcement, thanks to the unconventional yet stellar star cast, and reports regarding its massive production scale. As you may know, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are playing the lead roles in the film, which is an official adaptation of the 2003-released stage musical of the same name, which, in turn, is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel of the same name.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's first looks from Wicked are out

Director Jon M. Chu revealed the highly awaited first looks of leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo from Wicked, on Sunday, to the much excitement of cine-goers who have been waiting for an update on the project. "You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz," wrote the filmmaker, who shared the stunning stills on his official Instagram handle. "Green & Pink. It always starts with green and pink. #WickedMovie coming to you in 2024," Jon M. Chu further added, confirming the release of the film.

Later, Cynthia Erivo, who is playing the role of Elphaba Thropp, a green-skinned witch in the film, shared her first look on her official Instagram handle and wrote: "Looking toward the sky that is Western x." Ariana Grand, who is essaying the role of Glinda Upland, the good witch of North in Wicked, shared her first look poster on her Instagram handle.

Check out,= director Jon M. Chu's Instagram post, below:

