Wicked Drops New Teaser Ft Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Amid Tony Awards 2024; Watch HERE

Amid the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, Wicked dropped a new teaser trailer, offering anticipating fans a closer look at the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the Broadway hit.

The trailer, which featured beautifully shot visuals from the film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in lead roles, showcased the duo's ability to hit epic high notes. Spotlighting melodies from Wicked’s famous Broadway numbers like Popular and Defying Gravity, the teaser provided a short but sweet insight into the auditory feast the fans will be greeted with when the film hits the theaters later this year.

Watch the teaser below!

Wicked Teaser Trailer —

Wicked — Release Date, Cast, and Other Details

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked is a big-screen adaptation of Holzman and Schwartz's stage musical of the same name, based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 book, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Besides Erivo as Elphaba and Grande as Glinda the Good Witch, the project stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, and more.

Wicked Part One hits theaters on November 27, 2024, with Wicked Part Two following in December 2025.