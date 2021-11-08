'Wicked' fans file petition, urge to NOT cast James Corden alongside Ariana Grande in movie adaptation

Fans of the musical Wicked are petitioning against host James Corden and urging producers to not cast him in the upcoming movie adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the petition is posted on Change.org which has been addressed directly to Universal.

The petition has already garnered more than 21,000 signatures. "James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie… that’s pretty much it," the petition states, via The Hollywood Reporter. The movie has recently announced two major cast members as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have joined the franchise as leads Elphaba and Glinda respectively. However, when Corden was also trending for the same reason, fans took to show their dissatisfaction over the decision of casting him in any of the roles.

Fans reportedly don't want Corden in the movie due to his stage and screen performances in other musicals including Cats, The Prom and Into The Woods. Corden was also previously criticized for his promotional work for Camila Cabello's Cinderella where he dressed up in a rat costume and made unusual thrusting movements with his hips while unsuspecting commuters were stuck in LA traffic.

Wicked musical debuted on Broadway in 2003, and the movie adaptation has been in the works since 2004. The movie will reportedly be directed by In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and has been scheduled to begin production in the United Kingdom from June 2022.

In other news, Ariana Grande has been overjoyed owing to her being cast as Glinda in the musical which was played by Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway for a good period of time alongside Idina Menzel's Elphaba.

