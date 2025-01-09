Wicked Fans Spot Cynthia Erivo's Girlfriend Lena Waithe's Discomfort with Ariana Grande; Buzz Explained
Fans of Wicked have started to speculate about a possible tension between Cynthia Erivo’s girlfriend, Lena Waithe, and her co-star Ariana Grande. Read on to know more.
Fans of the Wicked movie have raised eyebrows over a possible feud involving Cynthia Erivo’s girlfriend, Lena Waithe, and her co-star, Ariana Grande. The speculation began after the trio attended the Golden Globes together.
Cynthia, who plays Elphaba in the Wicked movie, and Ariana, who plays Glinda, have developed a close friendship during filming. Lena was seated beside Cynthia, while Ariana was also nearby. Observers noticed tense interactions, starting online theories.
A viral TikTok video has delved into the supposed tension between Lena and Ariana. The user showed cryptic social media posts from Lena, including an edited photo of Paul Mescal and Ariana, captioned with playful comments like "I'm watching you guys."
Another post featured Ariana photobombing someone on the red carpet. Fans interpreted these as subtle digs at Ariana. The TikToker also noted Lena’s Instagram story about maturity in relationships and false stories based on inner tension, fueling further speculation.
Fans on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) joined the conversation. One Reddit user commented, “This was my pop culture prediction for 2025… didn’t think it would come true so early.”
On X, fans reacted to a Golden Globes photo where Cynthia and Ariana appeared to share a laugh, while Lena looked stoic. A user wrote, “Ariana and Cynthia just laughing in her face. Somebody pray for Lena Waithe.” Others found the situation funny, calling the rumored dynamic 'messy as hell.'
