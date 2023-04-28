Wicked: First footage of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s fantasy film debuts at CinemaCon

Wicked, the highly anticipated two-part fantasy drama is currently nearing the final stages of its making. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are playing the lead roles, is an official adaptation of the 2003-released stage musical of the same name, which, in turn, is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel of the same name. In CinemaCon 2023, the makers of Wicked, Universal Pictures surprised the audiences with the first footage of Wicked, which provided glimpses of the world that is created by director Jon M. Chu.

Wicked first footage is out

The first footage reportedly consisted of some rough visuals of the fantasy musician film. As per the latest updates by People, The shooting of Wicked is currently progressing in a village nearby East Buckinghamshire in the United Kingdom. The CinemaCon footage of the film reportedly also offered glimpses of its main characters, including Ariana Grande, who appears as Glinda Upland, and Cynthia Erivo, who plays the role of Elphaba Thropp.

Director Jon M. Chu about Wicked

Interestingly, during his interaction with director Jon M. Chu revealed that the team is making the film without CGI or blue screens, and it is going to be a fully immersive experience for the audiences. "This movie has everything: giant musical numbers, big action pieces. And using a classic story you all know, The Wizard of Oz. And at the end of the day, it's actually not about those things. It's about change and how it's necessary for things to get better," he added.

About Wicked

The much-awaited project features a promising star cast including Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Ethan Slater as Boq. Wicked is slated to hit the theatres in two parts. The Wicked Part 1 gets released on November 27, 2024, while the second installment will hit the screens on December 25, 2025.

