Wicked Little Letters: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley all set to reunite for the comedy film

Oscar winning actress Olivia Colman and 'Chernobyl' star Jessie Buckley, who have worked together in the psychological drama 'The Lost Daughter' will be soon reuniting for the comedy film 'Wicked Little Letters', which will be a hot project at the Cannes market, and will be directed by Thea Sharrock, reports 'Deadline'.

As per 'Deadline', The project, which is based on a true story, will see the in-demand Brit and Irish actors play very different neighbours who come together to solve a mystery.

French powerhouse Studiocanal developed the project, is launching sales, and is producing with Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel outfit Blueprint and Colman's South Of The River Pictures.

Buckley will play the fiery Rose Gooding who has little in common with the pious Edith Swan played by Colman aside from them being neighbours in the seaside town of Littlehampton in the 1920s. One day, Edith and others in the town start receiving scandalous letters written with foul language as eccentric as it is obscene, and the finger of suspicion immediately falls on Rose.

As Rose stands to lose her freedom and the custody of her daughter, and outrageous letters continue to blight the town, police officer Gladys Moss begins to suspect something is amiss. Together with a group of resourceful women, Gladys endeavours to solve the mystery, liberate Rose, and catch the real culprit.

'Deadline' quoted Thea Sharrock as she said, "'Wicked Little Letters' is a divine comedy with a profoundly moving core. Hilarious, witty, joyous and based on a true story as relevant today as it was 100 years ago. Watching this film will be like hitting your funny bone; when the tears of pain and laughter are impossible to separate. Olivia Colman is hilarious, brilliant and brave."

"In the part of Edith, she will continue to show her extraordinary dexterity as an actor with her unique ability to make us fall in love with her. In Jessie Buckley we have cast the actress everybody wants to see; her ferociously strong energy will explode the character of Rose onto our screens. Following The Lost Daughter our film reunites two of the world's most exciting, accessible, fun and wild actresses", she added.

Colman will produce for South Of The River with Ed Sinclair. Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh, EVP Global Production Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin are exec producers for the French studio.

Also Read: Olivia Colman jokingly says she pushed for a scene with Paul Mescal in The Lost Daughter to 'flirt' with him