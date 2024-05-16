10 Things You Missed In Wicked Movie Trailer

On Wednesday, when the trailer for the upcoming Wicked movie was released, excitement reached its peak. Fans were given a glimpse into what is expected to be an awesome adaptation of the famous musical, which will hit theaters later this year.

If you do not already know, Wicked has been divided into two films. On November 27th, the first part is scheduled to premiere and it will cover half of the story while the sequel will follow almost precisely a year later on November 26, 2025.

The director John M. Chu tweeted that it was Baum's birthday when the trailer was released on Twitter. The book by Baum inspired Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked (1995), which in turn served as a basis for musicals and now for an upcoming film.

1. Emerald City beckons

The trailer begins with a view of the Emerald City reminiscent of classic Wizard of Oz imagery that is breathtaking. It sets up beautifully for the fantastic adventure ahead.

2. Pondering wickedness

This scene is followed by Glinda's voice-over asking "Are people born wicked or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?" This film's theme covers how Elphaba, who became the Wicked Witch of the West, came about.

3. A nod to Oz

Elphaba’s first appearance includes her shoes with heels that are Dorothy’s low-key tribute from The Wizard of Oz. It is one smart recognition of where Wicked comes from.

4. Dormitory dynamics

We’re let into Glinda and Elphaba sharing dormitory quarters once again. There among all those roses that gave pink hue in their room, symbolic plants spread across walls. This indicates how resilient she is despite being a poor young girl from Munchkinland against whom everything seemed stacked up higher than all other times in her life before accepting herself but not longer.

5. Hello Doctor Dillamond

Peter Dinklage provides the voice of Shiz professor Doctor Dillamond, finally seen by his fans and helping to make the film’s company appear real.

6. Comic relief

A preview which is a scene that features Bronwyn James as ShenShen and Bowen Yang in the role of Pfannee promises some laughs amid all the tension giving them an exciting contrast to the film's emotional depth.

7. Ties of blood

It may be possible for keen viewers to see someone who looks like Nessa, Elphaba’s younger sister making it more complex than it seems.

8. The magnificent ballroom

The scene shows Ariana Grande wearing a beautiful pink dress in her role as Glinda; this was hinted at via viral photos in April 2023 which were posted on social networks and now this can be witnessed in all its grandeur thus giving a sneak peek into the movie’s lavish visuals.

9. Remembering childhood days

A touching flashback about Elphaba’s childhood and soothing words from Glinda relates to how she manages to find the courage that will drive her journey ahead, leading to her iconic defiance later on.

10. Defying gravity

The trailer ends with Glinda telling Elphaba “I hope you’re happy” as they did in their songs from the musical Wicked; thus suggesting an approaching epic confrontation between these two characters.

With anticipation growing, the Wicked trailer gives us an enticing look into the magical world that awaits us this November. With a star-studded cast, breath-taking images, and an ageless story about friendship and redemption this version will captivate like no other before it.

