Wicked Movie Unveils 4-Minute Sneak Peek Of Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo-Starring Film At Upfront Presentation In New York

During NBCUniversal's presentation to ad buyers in New York, they surprised everyone by showing a four-minute sneak peek of the upcoming movie Wicked.

The audience at Radio City Music Hall loved it, especially the cool visual effects and the emotional scenes between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who play the witches, reports Deadline.

The film, directed by Jon Chu, started production in 2022 but paused last year because of an actors' strike. It's set to come out on November 27. Jon M. Chu's excitement for the movie version of Wicked shines bright in a new sneak peek, showing he's the perfect director for the job. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande also have personal connections to the beloved Broadway show, mentions Collider.

What is the Wicked Movie about?

In the sneak peek, Chu and the cast share their love for the project, building anticipation for the film's release on November 27.

Like many fans, Cynthia Erivo felt alive when she first saw Wicked in her 20s. Ariana Grande, who saw the original Broadway cast at just 10 years old, also has a special connection to the show. Both actresses talk about their auditions and emotional ties to the story, bringing smiles and tears during the sneak peek per Collider.

Watch the sneak peek to see Chu, Erivo, and Grande's heartfelt connection to Wicked, and get ready for the big screen adaptation on November 27.

During the presentation, Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBCU Media Group, also discussed the movie strategy. He mentioned how NBCU offers not just TV shows but also current box office hits, making it an attractive platform for advertisers Reports Deadline.

Other companies are also getting into the movie game. Warner Bros. Discovery, for example, plans to highlight movies as part of its advertising strategy. With streaming giants like Amazon and Netflix competing, movies are becoming more important in the TV industry.

