Wicked Star Ariana Grande Reflects on Her Character of Glinda Amid Global Success of Film: ‘You Get Tired of…’

Ariana Grande is enjoying the success of Wicked while opening up about her character, Glinda. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spilled the beans about how she wanted to get out of the “pop star” character and step into a completely new identity. Grande is one of the hit musicians across the globe and has 18 Grammy nominations to her name.

Amid her popularity as an artist, Grande has set a new benchmark as an actress with her applaud-worthy performance in Wicked Part 1. Speaking of breaking from her pop icon image, the movie star revealed, “At a certain point, you get tired of that [pop star] character because it is a character.”

Furthermore, the musician shared that when the music is first composed, it feels personal with the pieces of your own added to it. However, once that music turns into a sensationalized song, it gets away from the owner, and every listener adds their touch to it.

Explaining further, Grande claimed, “And beneath all of it is just a girl from Boca who loves art, and I think that’s why it’s been such a deeply healing gift to disappear into this character—to take off one mask and put on another.”

While the audience might look at Glinda as another character, for Ariana, it is more than a role she played onscreen. The director of the movie, Jon M. Chu, shared that while the movie was still in the filming process, Grande would often talk about how she could connect to her character and would empathize with Glinda’s challenges.

The filmmaker added, “She talked a lot about her own life, about playing a character of Ariana Grande, and also growing up at the same time and going through tragedy.”

Wicked ruled the nominations at the award ceremonies and will soon be available to watch on streaming platforms.