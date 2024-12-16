Wicked Star Jonathan Bailey On Not Understanding His Sexuality Initially, Recalls His Relationship With Ex-Girlfriend: 'I Was Having Trouble'

Jonathan Bailey, 36, in a recent interview revealed that he only recently understood his own sexuality while his friends and family knew long before that. He came out to them when he was in his 20s, but he remembered people speculating about his sexual orientation when he was much younger.

The Wicked star discussed British Vogue on December 12 about how he came to terms with being gay and proudly owning it while facing difficulties working in show business. He remembered a specific moment involving a teacher who made a derogatory remark about him to a class. He said, "I was having trouble with my work and he said, ‘Well, if you weren’t so busy being a fairy you’d understand.'"

In his early 20s, Bailey dated a woman for two years, an experience he described as a time when he felt the pressure of binary expectations around sexuality. However, he emphasized that the relationship was not one of hiding or confusion, and the woman remains one of his best friends.

The Bridgerton heartthrob also reflected on how much fear he had about his sexuality potentially impacting his acting career. Speaking with GQ in 2022, he recalled hearing an actor friend get told that being "alcoholic" or being "gay" could be detrimental to his or her chances of landing a role. At the time, Bailey forced himself to believe that being straight would ensure happiness, but he soon realized that he did not have to hide his true self.

He decided to openly live with his identity; he preferred holding his boyfriend's hand over being concerned for his professional career. He told the outlet, "I reached a point where I thought, ‘F— this, I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part."

While Jonathan Bailey is not very public about his current relationship, he did mention that he wanted to be a father someday through adoption or co-parenting. He is set to appear in Jurassic World Rebirth in 2025 as palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis alongside Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett.

