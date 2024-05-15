Wicked Trailer: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Channel Their Inner Witches in First Look of Much-Anticipated Musical

The Wicked trailer looks bewitching!

The much-anticipated musical of the year with a star-studded cast seems to be a full embracive of drama, music, magic and mystery! Wicked features pop star Ariana Grande, Emmy award winner Cynthia Erivo and Bridgerton fame Jonathan Bailey in lead roles.

Unfolding the Wicked musical trailer

One of the most beloved musicals is getting its big theatrical release! This will be one of those magical movies with a solid message at its core! The film’s lead character, Elphaba (Erivo), is a young woman often misunderstood and made fun of because of her green skin tone.

She meets a popular wanna-be girl, Glinda, and forms an unlikely friendship. The duo hop on the train to meet the Wizard of OZ, and that’s when the drama starts to unravel. The trailer showcases the Thank You, Next singer as the spoiled princess and Bailey as a charming heartthrob that girls are swooning over.

Most importantly, the film highlights the message of self-acceptance through the journey of Elphaba, who is an anomaly in her world.

The cast of Wicked musical

Grande and Erivo are the leaders of the film, backed by some of the most amazing actors, including Jonathan Bailey, Oscar-winning actress Michele Yeoh, Game of Throne star Peter Dinklage, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum as Wizard of Oz, SNL star Bowen Yang, and many more.

Helmed by Jon M. Chu, who shared the trailer on Instagram and captioned it “The dream of a lifetime.” The Harriet actress also shared the trailer and wrote, “Everyone deserves the chance to fly” in the caption.

Wicked will hit the theatres on November 27.