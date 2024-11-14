Wicked's Cynthia Erivo Opens Up About Her Close Relationship With Ariana Grande; Says THIS is the Reason Behind Their Sisterhood

If anyone has been paying even a little bit of attention to the Wicked promotion tour, it won't be hard to tell that the two leading stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have developed quite a close bond while filming the musical. The duo have been inseparable, appearing at every gala and award show together. So what is the secret behind their sisterhood?

Erivo reveals, "I’ve gained a sister. At this point, we speak almost every day. Both of us were blown away by how connected we were immediately." The Harriet actress explains the first time they sang together, it was a very "intimate thing," explaining, "There’s a really beautiful dance, I need to follow you, you have to follow me. It was one of the most gratifying things to know that there was someone who was that open and available because she was, and that meant I could be as well."

According to Cynthia, Grande and she needed to have some tough conversations in order to build a "beautiful relationship offscreen." She added, "We had really beautiful conversations, some that were not easy, but that’s what makes relationships." The 37-year-old gives the secret sauce to a good friendship, reiterating that "hard conversations" and being "vulnerable are the things that make you close."

Advertisement

While no one doubts that the duo's musical abilities will impress the audience once Wicked is out, there's one more song, Cynthia Erivo wishes to sing with her soul sister. The actress reveals, "I feel like I want to find a Whitney [Houston] number and split it in two. “Run to You” could be really beautiful together."

Well, whatever song or musical it may be, one thing fans can always count on, is Grande and Erivo's ability to blow everyone away with their powerful vocals.

ALSO READ: Wicked Director Jon M Chu Teases His Vision For Britney Spears Biopic; Shares Production Updates: 'She Represents A Generation'