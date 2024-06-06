Wife of Late Kardashian Fan Recalls Khloé and Kourtney’s Much Needed FaceTime Call Before Her Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Kardashians are global stars with millions of fans worldwide. Love them, criticize them, or envy them, but you cannot ignore them. In recent news, the wife of a self-proclaimed Kardashian superfan is thanking the famous family for making her spouse’s dying wish come true.

On Tuesday, June 4, Jen French, who goes by j_french15 on TikTok, shared a sweet video filmed around six months ago. In the clip, just a minute long, her wife, Kirsten French, is seen laying in a hospice care bed as a man holds up a phone for her to FaceTime.“The Kardashians made my wife’s dreams come true FaceTiming, messaging, and sending her @lemme gummies while she was on hospice,” text written on the video said. Jen added, “She passed away a few weeks later and talked about this every day. Thank you, Kardashians for fulfilling one of her last wishes.”

What did Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian say to the late Kirsten French in the video?

In the video, Kirsten was all smiles while chatting with Khloé Kardashian alongside her daughter, True Thompson. Jen was heard off-camera complimenting Kardashian, who mentioned she was about to go out to dinner with her sisters. Jen explained that Kirsten could no longer see, so she was describing the scene for her spouse. “But I can feel your good energy,” Kirsten said.

Towards the later part of the video, they indulged in a candid chat with the ailing lady, who cherished her fan moment and said, “I have to tell you, I’ve been a Kardashian... Khloé fan since I was like 18 years old, and I literally watched every episode. It’s probably freaky how much I know about you, but now I feel like you know a little bit about me too, so it’s not so weird.” A smiling Khloé responded, “I feel like I learned a lot about you today,” before the video ended mid-sentence.

Jen captioned the TikTok, “Thank you @Khloé Kardashian @Kourtney Kardashian Barker @Kim Kardashian!! You took the time out of your busy schedules when you didn't have to. Seriously went above and beyond for her in her final days. I will forever be a fan and continue to share this story.”

How did the Kardashian sisters get to know about this fan?

The Kardashians first learned of Kirsten’s wish in November 2023, when one of Kirsten's friends made a video asking for help. The friend who goes by the handle @Makela.Pichler said that Jen French asked her if she could get a video, letter, or anything related to the Kardashians for Kirsten French since she was a huge fan and it would make her immensely happy.

While Makela Pichler had zero contact with the stars, she tried her luck through social media ( since they have massive online reach) Luck was in her favor, and surprisingly, each of the sisters left a response, though Pichler admitted she accidentally deleted Kim’s “nice comment.

