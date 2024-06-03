American actor and Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines and his wife Joanna Gaines are celebrating 21 years of marriage! On Saturday, June 1, Joanna, 46, posted an Instagram tribute to her spouse, who will be turning 50 in November this year.

"Twenty-one years. You've always taken my dreams and made them a reality," Joanna wrote in the post for her husband, sharing photos of the lovely couple in New York City taken 21 years apart.

"What a journey, a wild and crazy yet peaceful ride. Grateful to God for this life together. NYC 2024 NYC 2003 @chipgaines," she added.

Chip and Joana got married on May 31, 2003

Chip and Joanna married in Waco, Texas, on May 31, 2003. In an Instagram Story, Joanna noted how little her husband's style has changed over the years. "Didn't plan this—he's wearing the same style @ariatinternational boots, @gap jeans, and a white shirt," Joanna wrote over a closeup of Chip's outfits. "Even his stance is exactly the same. All that's missing is his bracelet from Cancun."

The couple, parents to Drake (19), Ella (17), Duke (16), Emmie (14), and Crew (5), reflected on their relationship changes after decades of marriage in a November 2023 PEOPLE cover story.

Joanna Gaines says ‘As we age, Chip and I are becoming more like each other’

"As we age, I find I'm becoming more like Chip, and he's becoming more like me," the Interior designer said. "We're in a beautiful moment of evolution, becoming more like each other," added Chip. "It's the next phase of our marriage," she said.

"He wants to be her biggest cheerleader. He says, Hey, you go do whatever. My knees are killing me,'" Chip jokes. Joanna also notes that she's trying to face more fears as she ages, and Chip is happy to support her.

