‘Wild And Exciting Ride': Days Of Our Lives Star Emily O'Brien Reacts To Emmy Nomination

Emily O’Brien was nominated for an Emmy. The star plays the role of Jack Deveraux's daughter in the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Emily recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude. The actress called her time on the show a “wild and exciting” journey. This is what Emily O’Brien said about her Emmy Nomination.

Emily O'Brien gets nominated for an Emmy

Emily O’Brien is in the running for the Emmy Award for Best Outstanding Supporting Actress for Days of Our Lives. She made a post on Instagram talking about the “gratitude” she is feeling after hearing the news. The star plays the role of Gwen Rizczech in the series Days of Our Lives.

"I would be remiss if I didn't mention my utmost gratitude and joy for being considered as one of this year's Emmy nominees," Emily wrote in the caption accompanying the post. She labeled her experience playing the part as a wild and exciting ride. She added, “I am humbled to have experienced this alongside so many exceptional humans!”

O’Brien referenced the event while calling it a night that was “pure gold.” She added noting that she was full of bliss. The actress wrote about how she “adores” her co-stars Tamara Braun and Linsey Godfrey in the caption. Emily concluded the message while expressing how lucky she felt. She also congratulated the winners for their wins.

Advertisement

Emily O’Brien talks about Days of Our Lives

Emily spoke about it in an interview with Soaps. "I feel very proud knowing that [it] was for Gwen," she admitted. The actress spoke about how she doesn’t have many fans because her character in the show has always been an “underdog.”

She spoke about how her initial misunderstanding was that people disliked her and the character she played. She explained, “So to have the nomination is really nice." The actress opened up about the fact that she thought that she did not have a performance worthy enough for an Emmy nomination. Emily finally chooses the scene where she talks to Xander and confronts Leo about his affair.

ALSO READ: Comings and Goings: Days of Our Lives June Cast Changes