Wilderness Trailer: Did Taylor Swift drop re-recorded version of Reputation's lead single Look What You Made Me Do?

Taylor Swift has released three Taylor's Version albums so far. The pop star announced the release of her next re-recorded album, 1989. But what fans didn't expect was the re-recorded version of the lead single of Swift's Reputation album. An Amazon Prime series called Wildnerness starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen dropped its first teaser trailer a while ago, but what took fans by surprise was the track in the background.

Taylor Swift re-recorded Look What You Made Me Do for Wilderness

The opening title song for the upcoming psychological thriller series will be the re-recorded track from Swift's Reputation album. As part of her ongoing effort to re-record her initial six albums amidst her feud with Scooter Braun, the Grammy Winner surprised her fans with the new and improved revamped version of her hit 2018 track Look What You Made Me Do. Interestingly, the song made its debut via a trailer for an Amazon Prime series, Wilderness, which features, Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, and Eric Balfour.

According to a press release shared by Prime Video, Swift's soundtrack is supposed to mirror the condition of the main character's life, as it goes downhill. It read, "The defiant 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' reflects Liv's (Coleman) transformation after her supposed 'happily-ever-after' quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair." The new version of the 33-year-old's song comes nearly two weeks after she announced that 1989's Taylor's Version is on the horizon.

Plotline of Wilderness

The new show will star Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen is set to lead the new series, scheduled for a global debut on September 15. The series revolves around Liv portrayed by Coleman and Will played by Jackson-Cohen, who enjoy a seemingly amazing life. With their perfect marriage, they move from their small town to the big city of New York, where they hope to start their new fairytale life. However, as per Prime Video's press release, the plot takes a twist, with Liv "becoming the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams" a sly reference to Swift's lyrics in Look What You Made Me Do, "I'll be the actress in your bad dreams." The story starts spiraling when the duo embarks on a cross-country road trip through America's grand National Parks. The show is based on a famous novel by B.E. Jones with the same name.

