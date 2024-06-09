‘Wildest Reaction': Sarah Hyland Reveals Husband Wells Adams' Response To Her Little Shop of Horrors Role

Sara Hyland revealed that her husband Wells Adams had what she called the “wildest reaction” reaction to the voice of her latest character in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. She is playing the role of pretty blonde Audrey, who has a sort of tacky fashion sense, previously portrayed by Broadway legend Ellen Greene in the original 1982 play and its corresponding 1986 film.

The 33-year-old actor, best known as Haley from The Modern Family, is on board with Little Shop of Horrors nearly a decade after portraying Jacquline “Jackie” Bouvier in the 2006 Broadway production of Grey Gardens. About her return, Hyland, who tied the knot with Adams in August 2022, told Live with Kelly and Mark that she was “terrified, nervous, fearful” and “judgmental” about her own skills.

“I mean, it’s been 17 years since I did 8 shows a week. So it’s been a really, really long time,” she said. Let’s check out what Adams found fascinating about his wife’s portrayal.

Sarah Hyland’s husband Well Adams finds her character’s voice “very sexual”

Speaking about her latest role, Sarah Hyland recently mentioned she neither does the “Ellen Greene accent” nor mimics Kerry Butler’s voice which she used in the 2003 Broadway revival. However, when her husband asked her over a call how she does it, she gave him “a little preview over the phone of the accent.”

She termed Adams’s reaction to this as “the wildest reaction I could have imagined.” She mentioned that Adams said, “This is going to be very sexual for me.” She continued, “He was like, ‘It’s like my wife is doing Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny and it’s very hot.’”

About Little Shop of Horrors

Loosely based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film of the same name, Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical with Alan Menken’s music and Howard Ashman’s lyrics and book. The narrative centers on a careless floral shop employee who nurtures a plant that consumes human flesh and blood.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, the latest production stars Andrew Barth Feldman (Hyland’s coworker Seymour), Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Darren Criss, Evan Rachel Wood, Skylar Astin, Maude Apatow, Matt Doyle, Lena Hall, Gideon Glick, Constance Wu, Jeremy Jordan, Conrad Ricamora, Corbin Bleu and Jinkx Monsoon.

Regarding her co-stars, Hyland said, “Everyone that’s a part of Little Shop — the crew, the creative team, all of the actors — are just like, the kindest nicest most talented people. And then to be doing it alongside Andrew Barth Feldman who is a genius and he’s so talented. I can’t talk more about it than I already have. We just have so much fun together and I’m having a blast.”

