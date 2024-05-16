'Wildly Exaggerated': Dan Schneider Dismisses All That Alum Lori Beth Denberg's Disturbing Allegations Against Him

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Dan Schneider, who famously worked as a writer on the hit late 90s and early 2000s Nicklodean’s shows, has been accused of disturbing allegations. The alleged revelations that came against him in, Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV docuseries stirred quite a buzz on the internet.

Lori Beth Denberg, who famously starred in Nickelodeon’s, All That, is speaking about Schneider allegedly showing her pornography. Read ahead to learn more about her claims and Schneider's statement on it.

Dan Schneider’s response to Lori Beth Denberg’s allegations

Dan Schneider has responded to Denberg's claims via a statement to Business Insider and Variety.

He addressed Denberg's claims as, “Wildly exaggerated and, in most cases, false.” The head writer of the show added, “As I have previously stated, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader.”

He added, “If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do.”

Scheider, in his statement to Variety, spoke about Kate Taylor, writer of the Business Insider’s report. Taylor also served as an executive producer on the Quiet on Set docu-series. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

He said that Taylor pursuing claims regarding the incidents that happened between two adults nearly thirty years ago, after a week of him filing a defamation lawsuit against the docuseries “seems more than coincidental.” As per IndyStar, Dan Schneider filed the lawsuit on May 1.

What were Lori Beth Denberg's claims against Dan Schneider?

Denberg recently told Business Insider about alarming alleged experiences with Schneider. She shared that in 1995, around the time of her 19th birthday, Schneider asked for a meeting with her.

She added that he, on his computer, allegedly showed her clips of pornography. The “grand finale” of the video showed a woman performing oral sex on a donkey. She added, “I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me.”

The All That alum also revealed that during the 4 seasons of the show spanning between 1994 and 1998, head writer, Scheidner put her in uncomfortable situations multiple times.

Denberg even claimed that he played porn for her several times, yelled at her while on set, and even commenced phone sex with her.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'I Feel Sorry For Him:' Freya Allan Asks The Witcher Fans To Give Liam Hemsworth A Chance Amid Backlash