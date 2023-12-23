Will 2024 be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's year? An insider reveals why new year 'will be the year of redemption' for royal couple

The past year brought challenges for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, marked by controversies, media scrutiny, and setbacks. From the shockwaves of Harry's memoir, Spare, to accusations of exaggeration about a "near catastrophic car chase" in NYC and the cancellation of Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, and dissolution of their Spotify partnership - the couple had to face a lot of public criticism. Labelled as "grifters" and satirized on shows like South Park and Family Guy, rumors of financial troubles and marital tension circulated. However, as 2024 dawns, the couple has secured a significant legal victory in a phone hacking lawsuit. It’s no doubt a positive turn in their tumultuous narrative.

Will 2024 be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s year?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly experiencing a significant resurgence, with multiple sources suggesting they are well on their way to a comeback. According to an insider, interviewed by US Weekly , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in "extremely high demand," receiving numerous requests for speaking engagements, business collaborations, and entertainment opportunities.

A second source shared with the publication that “Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption.” The source mentioned that Meghan Markle, in particular, has been declining multiple partnership offers as her popularity continues to soar. The source emphasized that both Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, are surprised to see the extent of her popularity, stating, "Her team has never seen anything like it."

The first insider also revealed that the couple is considering a move from their family home in Montecito, California, to Los Angeles in order to stay close to the Hollywood industry. However, their representative debunked previous rumors in September, stating exclusively to Page Six that there was "no truth to them moving to Malibu or anywhere," while addressing reports that they were considering a Malibu residence.

As previously reported by Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already successfully integrated into the Hollywood social scene.

What lies ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s projects?

For the former Suits alum, sources claim that Meghan Markle has several projects in the pipeline, including a "big media deal" and potential film roles. She has also been approached for multimillion-dollar endorsement deals with fashion and beauty companies. Despite these opportunities, both sources emphasize that Markle's primary focus is on philanthropy, and any project she takes on will align with initiatives from Archewell, the foundation launched by the Sussexes in 2020.

Moreover, there is a speculation that Markle might revive her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she discontinued before marrying Harry in 2018. Additionally, there are discussions about a possible Suits reunion, though Markle is reportedly more inclined to work behind the camera. The first source reveals that, “Meghan’s been tight-lipped about potentially revisiting the series, but there’s hope that if the timing is right, something can be worked out,” with the second source adding, “Meghan would consider it. There have already been discussions.” Although Markle is “100% more interested” in being behind the camera.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who released his memoir Spare in January, is actively working on a second book as part of his four-book deal with Penguin Random House. The first source notes that Harry “still has so much more to say” and the second source revealed that he won't be writing another tell-all, despite the success of his first book. The second source exclaimed, “Harry and Meghan want to go in a different direction. They’ve said what they needed to say with regard to the royals. They’re moving on.”

The sources also denied the rumors that the royal duo has been snubbed by Hollywood as first insider revealed, “The way they see it, they’re choosing quality over quantity instead of grabbing every opportunity that comes their way.” And another added, “Harry and Meghan feel like everything with them is always blown out of proportion. They try not to let the noise affect their lives.”

Despite recent criticism, the sources claim that the couple is closer than ever, and the challenges they've faced have strengthened their bond. Even in the face of mockery for her role in a recent coffee advertisement, where she played an awkward intern, Meghan Markle remains resilient.

