Will 2025 Grammy Awards Be Postponed Due to LA Wildfires? Here's What We Know
As wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, the future of the 2025 Grammy Awards is uncertain. Discussions are underway to either postpone the event or transform it into a fundraiser.
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, February 2, at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. However, with devastating wildfires continuing to wreak havoc across the region, the future of the event is uncertain.
Sources have revealed that discussions are ongoing to either postpone the show or turn it into a fundraiser. A senior television executive has shared that postponement is a likely scenario, given the active wildfires and the disaster status in Los Angeles.
Harvey Mason Jr., head of the Recording Academy, is reportedly exploring multiple options. Plans are also in motion for a benefit concert, potentially in collaboration with MusiCares, the Academy’s foundation supporting music professionals in need.
Live Nation, the Azoff family, and AEG Presents have announced a January 30 event at the Intuit Dome, with participating artists and broadcast partners yet to be confirmed.
The Grammys have faced postponements in recent years due to COVID-19, with the 2021 show delayed to March and the 2022 ceremony moved to April and relocated to Las Vegas.
Current wildfires have complicated logistics, with hundreds of hotel rooms needed for attendees and artists. Many in the music industry, including label staffers and publicists, have been directly impacted by the fires, and some musicians have lost their instruments.
The fires, including the Palisades, Eaton, and Kenneth fires, have caused significant damage, with the Palisades Fire alone destroying over 5,300 structures across more than 20,000 acres.
Thousands of residents, including several celebrities, have lost their homes. First responders are working tirelessly to contain the fires, but the situation remains critical.
ALSO READ: Who Was Harvey Laidman? Know About Beloved Director of The Waltons and Matlock Who Passed Away At 82