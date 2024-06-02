Will 3 Body Problem Run For 3 Seasons On Netflix? Here’s All We Know About Potential Trilogy

Do you remember 3 Body Problem that took the internet by storm a few months ago when it came out on the streaming giant Netflix? Recent news reveals that the creators of The 3 Body Problem have addressed the confusion surrounding the series' renewal.

The makers of the sci-fi drama created by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, along with Alexander Woo. series announced that the show will produce two additional seasons, bringing the epic story to its much-intended conclusion. Last month, during Netflix's upfront presentation, the streamer revealed that 3 Body Problem had been picked up for all-new episodes. However, details regarding the episodes were undisclosed. Meanwhile, the official page of the show revealed that 3 Body Problem remains the number one show in the world on Netflix.

3 Body Problem Will Renew For seasons 3 and 4

During a Television Academy panel at Netflix's FYSEE space, they confirmed that the series will continue with Seasons 2 and 3. The storyline will align with Cixin Liu’s original trilogy, upon which the series is based. Moreover, the streaming platform confirmed the news and said, Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

"We included a lot of what we loved from the [novels] in Season 1, but the vast majority of reasons we wanted to make this show are in Season 2," Weiss explained during the panel. "We always wanted to get to the final page of the third book, and it’s thrilling to us that we will get to do just that."

Advertisement

What is the plot of 3 Body Problem?

The 3 Body Problem was a unique series based on humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization. It told the story of a young woman in 1960s China whose catastrophic decision impacted the future. As natural laws unexpectedly started to break down, a group of brilliant scientists teamed up with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in human history. The previous seasons of 3 Body Problem are available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Source Alleges Brad Pitt Is Using Their Winery Legal Battle To ’Punish Her For Leaving

Netflix’s 3 Body Problem Ending Explained: Exploring The Biggest Questions Ft. Wallfacers And More