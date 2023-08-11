Will Adam Sandler and his daughters steal the show in Netflix's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Get ready to dive into a rollicking family adventure filled with laughter and lots of drama as Adam Sandler is teaming up with his real-life daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler in Netflix’s upcoming You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. This time around, the spotlight shines on Adam’s talented daughter Sunny Sandler playing the lead role in the movie. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's young adult novel. The story revolves around lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine). Here are the snippets and highlights of the show.

What are the highlights of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

The storyline focuses on the two best friends Stacy Friedman and Lydia Katz. Both besties are busy navigating the modern-day challenges of their middle school life. During this period comes the bat mitzvah party that both BFFs have forever dreamt of. Stacy (main lead) is busy in the preparations of having an epic bat mitzvah and also admiring her teenage crush Andy Goldfrab (Dylan Hoffmen) at the same time. However the story takes a twist when Stacy's best friend Lydia ends up stealing Stacy’s crush. And their plan of having an epic mitzvah party goes comically awry, also creating a wedge between the best friends.

In the film Adam Sandler plays the role of Stacy Friedman’s (Sunny) father and Saddie plays the role of her sister Ronnie. The Uncut Gems star Idina Menzel plays the role of lead’s mother. Apart from them other cast features Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live), Dean Scott Vazquez (Transformers: Rise of The Beasts), Samantha Lorraine (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) and more.

Creator behind the comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

The movie is directed by Sammi Cohen, and the script is created by Alison Peck. And it’s also a prolific addition to Adam Sandler’s $250 Million deal with Netflix. Before this Adam has already treated audiences with an impressive eight lineup under his partnership. This includes western spoof The Ridiculous Six, to the heartfelt Sandy Wexler and Stand-Up special 100% Fresh.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is all set to hit screen on Netflix on August 25th.

Watch the trailer of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah