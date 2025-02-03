Will Agatha All Along Return for Season 2 on Disney+? Patti LuPone Makes Major Revelations

Patti LuPone has shared disappointing news for the fans of Agatha All Along. The actress has revealed that the creator, Jac Schaeffer, has confirmed that he will discontinue the show on Disney+. In conversation with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM podcast, the Marvel star claimed that she is praying and hoping to get a chance to work with the showrunner again.

While sitting down for an episode with the Bravo personality, LuPone revealed that the creator went on to tell her that she does not do second seasons due to various reasons.

The actress explained, “Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.'”

She further added, “[Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.’”

The Company star continued to share, “She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

Meanwhile, Kathryn Hahn, who entered the MCU with her character of Agatha in Wanda Vision, expressed that she would further want to play the role in upcoming Marvel projects.

Advertisement

She said in her interview in December, “I think everyone would be thrilled to come back, of course, in any capacity.” Hahn went on to state, “It was a very life-altering, deep experience in Atlanta, Georgia, with just this very small cast on the soundstage, day after day after day.”

As for the plot of the show, Agatha All Along revolved around Hahn’s character, who ascended down to a mystical world, hoping they would get everything they wished for.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are available on Disney+.