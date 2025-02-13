Will Amin Joseph Play Boxer Sonny Liston in Amazon’s Muhammad Ali Series The Greatest? Deets

Amin Joseph, who was previously seen in Snowfall, has been announced to join a series based on the life of Muhammad Ali. The limited series in question is named The Greatest and will be available on Prime Video.

As per Deadline, the show will be executive produced by Michael B. Jordan, working hand in hand with executive producer/showrunner Ben Watkins.

While many hope to see the sports career of Ali to be the main focus of the series, The Greatest will feature the defining moments in the sports icon's life and boxing career as well, all of which have been well documented.

For those who are excited about the show, the limited series will also showcase the moment that took place outside the spotlight.

The lead role will be played by Jaalen Best, while Joseph will carry the character of Muhammad Ali’s rival, the heavyweight champion Sonny Liston. For those who do not know, Liston was even nicknamed The Bear and was considered unbeatable until the 1964 match where he lost his title to underdog Muhammad Ali. Back then, Ali was known as Cassius Clay.

The previously announced cast includes Omari Hardwick, who will be seen playing the father of Ali, Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr., as well as Dana Gourrier playing his mother, Odessa “Bird” Clay.

Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society has had an overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios for The Greatest along with Watkins’ Blue Monday Productions, Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment, a Universal Music Group partner, and Grace: A Storytelling Company.

Amin Joseph can be at present seen in a Sony comedy, One Of Them Days, starring opposite Keke Palmer and SZA. His best role till now has been that of the lead patriarch, Jerome Saint, in the FX series Snowfall.