Will Amy Robach 'Elope Somewhere' For Third Wedding With TJ Holmes? TV Anchor Shares Her Wishes

The relationship between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes has captured significant attention ever since the rumors started circulating. Initially sparking dating rumors in November 2022, the former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors were photographed holding hands during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City.

Despite both being previously married - Robach to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig - sources insist there was no overlap between their romance and their respective marriages. According to insiders, both Robach and Holmes had ended their marriages in August, with their relationship commencing afterward. Since then, they've taken steps like going Instagram official and announcing joint ventures, such as a new podcast, solidifying their status as a couple.

Is Amy Robach planning for third wedding somewhere else with TJ Holmes?

Amy Robach recently expressed a desire for a low-key wedding for her next marriage. She shared this sentiment during a discussion about her third marriage with T.J. Holmes on their podcast, Amy & T.J., released on Tuesday.

In response to Holmes' query about her ideal wedding, Robach expressed her preference for an "intimate" ceremony, suggesting a simple affair officiated by a “justice of the peace. Vegas.” Holmes jokingly questioned, “Is there a justice of the peace in Vegas?” remarking, “I thought only Elivs did them… That’s where you want to have it.”

After her initial suggestion, Robach clarified that she was joking and proceeded to describe her ideal wedding scenario. She emphasized her desire for a small, intimate gathering and confessed that she would like to elope to a distant location. Expressing her preference, she stated, "I really would want it to be a very intimate gathering. And I would absolutely run off and elope somewhere.”

She further said, “I think that's probably, if I had to pick, I'd pick eloping and going to Fiji or somewhere really nice and far away.”

Holmes responded with laughter, teasing Robach about her desire to escape to Fiji for the occasion. "Running to Fiji, okay," he chuckled, playfully acknowledging her eagerness to truly get away for the celebration.

Amy Robach on wanting ‘partner for life’

During another segment of the podcast, Robach also opened up about her desire for a “parent for life”. She expressed admiration for the concept of sacrifice and giving in a relationship, stating, "That idea of sacrifice, that idea of giving instead of getting, I love that. And it enhances your life to have a partner. I mean there's nothing I want more I think than that.”

Reflecting on their own relationship, Robach and Holmes delved into their personal experiences, sharing candidly about the shift from seeing each other as friends to recognizing a romantic connection. They recounted the moment when they transitioned from the "friend zone" to a deeper level of connection after sharing a dinner together, offering listeners insights into their evolving relationship dynamics.

Robach recalled, “I believe that we were walking back from having dinner with friends and on the walk back you walked me back. I felt something different in the way we were looking at each other.”

“I know that exact time you're talking about,” Holmes said. Robach further continued, “We didn't say anything ... I didn't say anything. You didn't say anything, but I felt [a connection].” She admitted that they both “made a stop” afterward, as Holmes said it “was a fun night.”

Robach's comments on remarriage follow closely on the heels of her divorce from her second husband, Andrew Shue, which occurred nearly a year ago. Similarly, Holmes also went through a divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig. Before her marriage to Shue, Robach was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2009, with whom she shares two daughters, Ava and Annalise.

Their workplace romance first came to light in November 2022, at a time when neither Robach nor Holmes had confirmed their separations from their respective spouses. However, by early December, multiple sources confirmed to People that both Shue and Fiebig had formed a romantic connection, finding solace in each other's company amid their own marital dissolutions.

