Will Andrew Garfield Appear in Spider-Man 4? Actor Addresses Rumors

As fans continue to wait for another Spider-Man film under the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reports are surfacing that Andrew Garfield might return as Peter Parker in a Spider-Man 4 film. However, the Hacksaw Ridge actor has just squashed all such reports.

Contrary to recent rumors, the two-time Oscar nominee made it clear that he is not involved in the upcoming fourth installment. This comes after the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor’s smash-hit appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), in which he starred alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in a multiverse storyline.

Garfield admitted that fans might not believe him since he had denied No Way Home appearance previously, which turned out to be a strategic misdirection. He revealed to GQ UK as he addressed the casting speculations, saying, "I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on."

Having starred in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) alongside Emma Stone and its 2014 sequel, Garfield had previously indicated that he would love to return to the role if the project could bring something fresh, meaningful, and innovative that added value to the character's legacy.

Last year, the We Live In Time actor told Esquire, "I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into."

Garfield added, "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return."

Meanwhile, the release date for the untitled Spider-Man 4, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, is set for July 24, 2026. It is written by Jeff Nathanson and will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The production will begin this summer.

