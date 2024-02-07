Will Ariana Grande Drop New Singles Before The Release Of Eternal Sunshine? Singer Dishes On New Album

Ariana Grande, the powerhouse pop sensation, continues to captivate audiences with her vocal prowess and magnetic stage presence. With a string of chart-topping hits and a dedicated fan base, Grande stands as one of the most influential figures in contemporary music. Recently, she announced the upcoming release of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, set to debut on March 8, 2024. Sharing the news via Instagram, Grande unveiled the album's artwork and teased fans with glimpses of her iconic style. As anticipation builds for her latest musical offering, Grande's legion of supporters eagerly awaits the arrival of Eternal Sunshine.

Is Ariana Grande dropping new singles before the release of Eternal Sunshine?

Ariana Grande is shifting her focus with the release of her upcoming album, Eternal Sunshine. Ahead of the album's anticipated debut on March 8, the 30-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram on Monday to update fans on her approach to this release cycle.

Breaking from her usual pattern of dropping singles before album releases, the Grammy winner announced that she won't be releasing any more advance singles for Eternal Sunshine.

In a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram Story, Grande expressed gratitude to her fans for their unwavering love, support, and excitement as the album's release date draws nearer. She wrote, “my loves, we are little over a month away from Eternal Sunshine and i don’t think it’s possible to articulate how grateful i am for your love, support and excitement!”

Her note continued, “i wanted to say… as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, i would really love for you to experience the album in full this time.”

The thank u next artist clarified her approach, affirming that she'll "of course" release individual tracks as singles after the album's release. However, she explained her decision not to drop any additional singles besides Yes, And?, which debuted in January. Grande emphasized her desire for fans to experience the album in its entirety first, stating that "waiting a little longer for you to be able to listen fully through first really is my ideal way for you all to experience this body of work."

She further wrote, “thank you for your trust in my vision and plan! you have waited so long for new music from me and i am so grateful for your patience! I look forward to savoring every single of this new era with you all and i sincerely cannot wait for it to be yours! It’s going to be (and already is) so special. I am so excited for all that is to come. More than ever.”

Grande also hinted at exciting surprises in store for fans leading up to the early March release of Eternal Sunshine, promising "a little surprise or two" to keep anticipation high and excitement building.

Ariana Grande’s seventh album Eternal Sunshine

In January, the pop star ushered in the era of her seventh studio album by releasing its lead single, Yes, And?. The track quickly soared to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, showcasing Grande's defiance against detractors and her embrace of self-confidence atop a vibrant disco-and-house-inspired beat.

Accompanying the single was its stylish music video, reminiscent of Paula Abdul's iconic 1989 visual for Cold Hearted, showcasing captivating dance sequences. Following the release of Yes, And?, Grande confirmed the imminent arrival of her upcoming album, serving as the follow-up to 2020's Positions, a collaborative effort with renowned pop producer Max Martin. In a mid-January announcement on Instagram, she unveiled the album's title and confirmed its March 8 release date, sharing the album artwork featuring a blurred, close-up shot of her red-lipped face.

In a recent Instagram post, the 7 Rings singer offered insights into her upcoming record, describing some tracks as "really vulnerable." Sharing a throwback video from last year, Grande is seen previewing then-unreleased tracks to members of her record label, Republic Records. In the clip, she explains that the album is a concept piece, comprising different heightened pieces of the same story or experience. Expressing nervousness, Grande admits, “I'm nervous! I wanted to share with you that this is kind of a concept album because it’s all different heightened pieces of the same story of the same experience. I’m, like, weirdly emotional.”

She further explained to her team that the album finds her “playing the part that people kind of expect me to be sometimes, and having fun with that. And the rest of it’s all kind of really vulnerable.”

