Will Ariana Madix film with Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss again? Here’s what we know

Following the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Ariana Madix has made it obvious that she no longer wants to work with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. After their public affair in March, Ariana Madix doesn't want to be anywhere near her ex, Tom Sandoval, or her former best friend, Raquel Leviss. She's so fed up with them that she won't work with them on Vanderpump Rules, said Ariana in an interview.

On Thursday May 18, when a newspaper asked Ariana whether she wants to work with Sandoval and Raquel for season 11 after their affair, the 37-year-old reality star said “No. I have nothing to say to either of them,” She further added, “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

In the reality show's episode from May 17th, which aired on Bravo, viewers saw Ariana confront her nine-year-old boyfriend about his months-long romance with Raquel. She opened up about their heated conversation and said, “I knew he was trying to be that person so that I would be the angry person; I could see what was happening in front of my face, and it was really frustrating. Honestly, when he started yelling at me, I felt a little bit satisfied that he was finally going to be the real him.”

For the unversed, on March 1, Ariana saw a video of Sandoval and Raquel on his phone. They separated up as a result of the revelation and the network started shooting again.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion

Tom and Ariana were seen being dragged through the mud by many cast members in the trailer for the much anticipated reunion, which was released on May 11. In the clip, Ariana refers to her ex and her former friend as "rats" and calls Raquel "diabolical, demented, and sub-human."

She further said, "That girl is searching for identity in men, she has no identity of her own," she told him. "Willing to stoop so low as to f--k one of her best friend's life partners, and that's someone you think is a good person to be around?" When Sandoval revealed he and Leviss formed a deep, emotional bond, Ariana exploded, calling Sandoval and Leviss' relationship "bulls--t" and "disgusting."

Is Ariana dating anyone after Tom Sandavol?

Ariana is now raising her glass high as she anticipates the future, which includes a new relationship with fitness trainer Daniel Wai. Ariana shared in an interview that "I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," She added, "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. And in no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything." She further said, "I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself," "And it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."

Advertisement





ALSO READ: Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss cheating drama explained