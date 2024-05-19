Will Austin Butler Appear In Heat 2? Here's How Actor Responded To Rumors

Hollywood actor Austin Butler is making headlines about starring in Heat 2. He kept mum about the project off late and recently teased a new upcoming film to his beloved fans. He spoke about his new film and how excited he is about it. Furthermore, a brief plot description of The Bikeriders will also be released.

Austin Butler addressed Heat 2 rumors

Austin Butler has addressed Heat 2 rumors recently. "Yeah, I… I mean, I love the first film, but no comment on that," Butler told Total Film in their new issue set to be out on May 23, Thursday.

According to Games Radar, Butler is rumored to be portraying Chris Shiherlis, the right-hand man of career criminal Neil McCauley, and the role played by Val Kilmer in the original movie. Heat 2 will act as both a prequel and a sequel to the 1995 crime drama, with Michael Mann back in the director's chair and Adam Driver reportedly taking over from Robert De Niro to play McCauley.

To those rumors, Austin kept silent. There is good news that he can share a little something about his upcoming Eddington directed by Ari Aster.

Austin Butler teases new Western film

Austin Butler’s new upcoming film project is Eddington. At the present moment, he talked about his new contemporary western black comedy film.

"I’m really excited about Eddington," Butler says. "I mean, the cast is stacked with people I’ve always dreamed of working with. And it’s also from the mind of Ari Aster, who is truly brilliant and completely singular. He’s come up with something here that I think is really, really unique and exciting."

The Black comedy film has a star-studded cast starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Austin Butler, Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward, and Clifton Collins.

Meanwhile, IMDB cites that Butler’s films namely City on Fire and Caught Stealing are currently in pre-production.

About Austin Butler’s The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders follows the exploits of a Chicago biker gang in the 1960s. Butler is one of its members, wildcard Benny, while Jodie Comer is his love interest Kathy and Tom Hardy is gang leader Johnny, per Games Radar.

The crime thriller film stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Mike Faist, Norman Reeders, Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Wallace, and other Hollywood stars.

The Jeff Nichols-directed film will be released on June 21, 2024 worldwide.

