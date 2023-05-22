Will bad boy rapper Chris Brown face arrest over nightclub incident? Here's what we know

The 34-year-old US singer, Chris Brown, has yet again landed in hot waters over a nightclub incident. The rapper could reportedly face arrest over nightclub assault if he returns to the United Kingdom. Earlier this year, the R&B singer was accused of hitting a bottle over the head of a producer at a well-known Tape night club in London. As per sources, the producer was allegedly hit by Brown in February before being kicked and pummeled while on the ground.

As per reports, the victim said, "He hit me over the head two or three times." He further added, ‘My knee collapsed as well. He’s making out it was one of his entourage but it was him. ‘I’ve spoken to the police and they hope to resolve the matter soon. ‘It’s now in the hands of my solicitor and I can’t comment further’.

The producer apparently required hospital treatment and was eventually released with a pair of crutches. Now, it has been alleged that Brown gave police assurances that, after his UK tour was over, he will help with their inquiry and offer himself up for interrogation. His gigs ended on March 29, though, and according to reports, he left right after and is now back in the United States. When he does travel back over the pond, Brown is reported to be fully aware of the situation and what is in store for him.

What happened at the nightclub in the UK?

The reported assault allegedly took place on February 19 at Tape in London. As per sources, the victim, who was Brown's friend, said the rapper hit him with a bottle. This is not the first time Brown has been arrested. In 2010, after being convicted of beating his ex-girlfriend Rihanna, Brown was refused admission to the UK. In 2013, he was taken into custody in Washington, DC, after breaking a man's nose.

Although he took part in treatment on a voluntary basis, he was kicked out and spent a year in jail for breaking the terms of his probation. According to reports, Brown's travel restrictions to the UK were loosened in 2020 by former Home Secretary Priti Patel.

More about Chris Brown

Chris Brown, a popular American singer, was born on May 5, 1989. According to Billboard, he is one of the most well-liked R&B singers of his generation and is commonly referred to as the "King of R&B" by many of his contemporaries. His music has been characterized as polyhedric, having various influences from other genres, primarily hip hop and pop music, which can be heard in his R&B.

His songs frequently deal with sex, passion, desire, fast living, regret, and inner agony. Brown has a cult following and is usually likened to Michael Jackson due to his stage charisma.. His commercially successful singles include “Beautiful People”, “Yeah 3x”, “Look At Me Now”, etc.

