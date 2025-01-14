Will Bad Bunny Return To WWE Ring? The Musician Reveals

It seems that Bad Bunny has made up his mind about returning to the WWE, despite his mother, Lysaurie Ocasio, being worried about this decision. The musician shared his desire to return to the ring during a recent interview.

While speaking with Rolling Stone (published on Monday, January 13), the singer revealed that he desires to compete again, following his previous four appearances, according to reports.

Bad Bunny candidly told the outlet that he wants to do it one more time. The artist expressed that he wants to put his life at “risk in the ring.” He admitted feeling like not risking it enough during his previous matches and now wants to push himself further.

The Monaco vocalist stated, “I want to scare my mother. When? I don’t know.” He further added, “We stay in contact with the people at WWE; we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know.”

Bad Bunny expressed hope that there would be a period where he could properly “get ready,” similar to how he prepared for his past appearances. He explained that he would “love to take more time to get ready physically.” The vocalist compared this preparation to his approach in music, saying he does it to improve and to try something new.

The musician admitted that sometimes he considers quitting everything to pursue wrestling full-time. Bad Bunny shared that he feels like, as a wrestler, he only participates sporadically as a celebrity. He joked, “I’m going to go full-time and be a heel. That’s what I’d love. [Laughs.] I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys.”

