Will Barbenhiemer compete in the 96th Oscars as well? Exploring the chances of their Academy Awards nominations

When the release date of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer clashed, the world witnessed a phenomenon never seen before. Dubbed as Barbenheimer, it inspired countless memes and thousands of videos all over the internet as the netizens could not stop talking about it. Both the films enjoyed immense success even though they were vastly different in genre. The hype died down eventually, but has revived once again as the 96th Academy Awards ceremony is inching closer. The internet is ablaze with predictions about how the films will hold up against each other as well as the other nominations in different categories.

Barbie and Oppenheimer - possible nominations and wins

Barbie is not only Greta Gerwig’s most celebrated movie but also the highest grossing film of all time to be directed by a woman. The movie caused quite a ripple with its themes of women empowerment and equality. It will not be a surprise to see Barbie get multiple nominations in the Oscars. Oppenheimer on the other hand, was equally praised for Nolan’s mastery and the way he weaved a great plot out of a historical event that kept the audience mesmerized for more than three hours.

Barbie, which was predicted to be a glamorous toy commercial turned out to be much more than that. Most critics were also really moved by the engaging storyline, motifs and underlying references to classics. Touted by many as a masterpiece, the film is sure to get a Best Picture Nomination.

Complete with an A-list cast who transformed a historical drama revolving around Robert J Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, into an action thriller, Oppenheimer will also secure a spot for the Best Picture.

Neither Gerwig and Nolan have ever won an Oscar as the writer or director of their previous movies. The former had two nominations, first as the director of Lady Bird and the second as the writer of Little Women. The latter also secured Best Director nomination for Dunkirk, Best Writer nominations for Memento and and Inception, and two for Best Producer for Inception and Dunkirk. This time around, both Greta and Christopher are likely to receive best director and actor nominations for their fantastic work.

The Best Actor and Best Actress nominations will definitely be secured by Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy. Both of them stole hearts with their phenomenal performances that turned out to be much deeper and authentic than expected. However, Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Gosling will probably be competing against each other for the Best Supporting Actor spot as the two celebrated actors were equally applauded for their fantastic performance. Emily Blunt might also secure a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role of Katherine Oppenheimer as does America Ferrera for her fantastic monologue as Gloria in Barbie.

The two films will probably also get more nominations. These might be Barbie for Original Songs (Ryan Gosling- I’m Just Ken, Billie Eilish - ‘What Was I Made For’, Dua Lipa- ‘Dance the Night Away’), Makeup and Hairstyling, Costume Design, and Oppenheimer for Cinematography, Film Editing, and Visual Effects. Both Oppenheimer and Barbie stand a chance to be nominated for Original Score, Production Design, and Original/Adapted Screenplay as well.

How will the two movies stand up against others?

Unfortunately for Barbenheimer fans, these two are not the only great movies to grace the big screens this year. They will have quite the competition no matter how many nominations they manage to bag.

These two will be competing against the likes of Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Color Purple, The Holdovers and Origin for the Best Picture category. All these movies have been widely acclaimed and celebrated this year.

Heavyweights like Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things will likely be in the competition for Best Director against Gerwig and Nolan.

Sandra Huller for her role in Anatomy of a Fall, Emma Stone for her performance in Poor Things, and Lily Gladstone for her acting in Killers of the Flower Moon will all probably be nominated for Best Actress, giving Margot Robbie a run for her money.

Bradley Cooper for his performance in Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon, and Paul Giamatti for his excellent acting in The Holdovers will also secure nominations against Cillian Murphy for the Best Actor spot. Other than these main categories, the films will be up against some great contenders for the other awards as well. The audience is eager to see how these two box office blockbusters perform against the best of the best that 2023 had to offer.

