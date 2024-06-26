Will Ben Mendehlson Return As Orson Krennic In Andor Season Two? Here's What Report Says

Fans of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the Disney+ series Andor have been eagerly awaiting updates on the cast for the second season. Earlier this year, it appeared that Ben Mendelsohn, who played the formidable Imperial Director Orson Krennic, would not be returning as per the Playlist. However, recent news suggests a different story. Here’s what we've learned.

Initial doubts about Ben Mendelsohn’s return

Ben Mendelsohn previously stated that he had not been contacted by Lucasfilm about a role in Andor Season 2. Around the time production for the season was well underway, he stated, "As for being contacted by Lucasfilm for a new project, I can tell you that no, I have not been approached for something like this." This led many to believe that Mendelsohn's Krennic would not appear in the upcoming season.

At ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024, Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, gave fans hope. Luna stated, “I can tell you, ‘Rogue One’ is coming, so there will be characters there that you will recognize. There will be cool stuff. For those who love ‘Rogue One,’ this season is going to be very special.” This fueled speculation that Mendelsohn could reprise his role as Krennic.

Ben Mendelsohn’s likely return toward the end of the season

The most significant confirmation came from Mexican filmmaker Alonso Ruizpalacios, best known for his work on A Cop Movie and Museum. Ruizpalacios, who is directing some episodes of Andor season two, inadvertently confirmed Mendelsohn's return during an interview. He expressed his pleasure in directing “heavyweight actors like Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, and Ben Mendelsohn,” indicating Mendelsohn's involvement in the series.

According to Ruizpalacios, he directed the final three episodes of the twelve-part series. Tony Gilroy, the series creator, previously stated that the end of Andor season two would directly lead to the events of Rogue One. This suggests that Mendelsohn's Krennic will appear towards the end of the season.

Gilroy stated in a 2022 interview, "Our final scene on the show is no secret. It's going to be [Cassian] walking across the tarmac to get in the ship to go to the Rings of Kafrene to meet Daniel Mays' [Tivik informant character Cassian kills in 'Rogue One' because he's become a liability]. He's going there."

What to expect in Andor season two

Season two of Andor will be significantly different from season one, with numerous time jumps and a five-year span spread across 12 episodes. This season will follow Cassian's development as a member of the Rebel Alliance, culminating in his role as Captain by the time Rogue One begins. The season's writers include Tony Gilroy for the first three episodes, Beau Willimon for episodes four to six, Dan Gilroy for episodes seven to nine, and Tom Bissell for episodes ten to twelve.

Fans can expect to see more familiar faces from Rogue One, possibly including Alan Tudyk as K-2SO, Mads Mikkelsen as Galen Erso, and Riz Ahmed as Bodhi Rook. Their appearances would provide significant depth to the plot, bridging the gap between Andor and Rogue One.

While there is no official release date for Andor season two, Alonso Ruizpalacios has hinted that it could be in early 2025. Fans eagerly await more information and an official announcement from Lucasfilm.

