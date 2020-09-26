Will Brad Pitt marry Nicole Poturalski? 'Doubtful' he'll remarry after Angelina, Jennifer Aniston divorces

Brad Pitt is reportedly dating Nicole Poturalski. While the actor is still entangled in a legal battle over the custody of his children with Angelina Jolie, a source spoke about likeliness of Brad marrying again.

Brad Pitt took everyone by surprise when the news of him dating Nicole Poturalski made the headlines. The international actor was spotted with the German model at Le Bourget airport outside Paris. As their relationship continues to grab eyeballs, it seems highly unlikely that Brad will walk down the aisle yet again. The actor has already tackled two divorces - Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie - while his legal battle over the Jolie-Pitt children's custody continues to see new developments. Amid this, a source told Us Weekly that it is "doubtful" he would marry again.

"It’s doubtful Brad will ever get married again," a source was quoted by the publication. Brad is reportedly focused on his "very complicated family situation that he is trying to get sorted out.” As for Nicole, the actor is being "realistic" about the long-distance relationship with the 27-year-old model. It is also said that Brad and Nicole are happy with each other and content with their current arrangement for it is working for the duo.

While Brad and Nicole are keeping their relationship low-key, the actor recently caused a social media meltdown when he digitally reunited with Jennifer. The two stars participated during the reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High where their sweet exchange left fans of the exes screaming. Comedian Dane Cook, who pulled off the epic reunion, revealed that Jennifer and Brad had no qualms and rules in place ahead of the reading. Read more about it here: Jennifer Aniston joined Fast Times at Ridgemont High BEFORE Brad Pitt signed to participate, Dane Cook reveals

