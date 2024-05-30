Will Bridgerton Have Another Spin-Off Series After Queen Charlotte’s Success? Find Out Which Character It Might Follow

The Bridgeton franchise is getting stronger! The show's third season, focused on Colin and Penelope's love story received great reviews from fans and has been one of the top shows on Netflix! The devoted fandom is naturally curious to dig deeper into the characters and explore possibilities. Is another spin-off on the charts after the franchise’s phenomenal success?

Will there be another Bridgerton spin-off?

Although the possibility of a new series is vague, the creators would not mind exploring Violet Bridgerton’s story. During the London premiere of Queen Charlotte in Leicester Square, the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, discussed the possibility of a spin-off.

“There’s no plan to explore anybody in particular… Although, in writing it I got very interested in Violet’s story. So, we’ll see,” she told Hello magazine at the time.

The spin-off series Queen Charlotte really shifted the character, who once appeared flat and streamlined, into a more well-rounded and dynamic personality. The prequel also provided insight into Violet’s character.

Young Violet Bridgerton seemed to be a vivacious and lively girl with a spirited opinion. So, exploring her love story with Edmund would portray her beyond just a mother eager to find the perfect match for her eight children.

Violet’s storyline in Bridgerton season 3

In the spin-off, Queen Charlotte Lady Bridgerton teased her “garden in bloom,” which opened up the possibility of a future romance. In season three, Lady Danbury’s brother comes into the picture of the blue and has a striking chemistry with the former viscountess.

Now that she is willing to move on from losing her love and explore, a connection between her and Lord Marcus Anderson is likely in the show’s future.

Violet’s story would be perfect for a spin-off, considering the depths her character could have, whether it is her romance with her late husband Edmund or her raising the Bridgerton empire as a single mother.

She is also very intuitive when it comes to her children and always knows the right thing to say to each of her kids. Fans would have to wait and see if a Violet Brigerton spin-off would see the day's light!

Bridgerton season 3, part one, is currently streaming on Netflix, and part 2 will be released on June 13.