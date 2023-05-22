Will Britney Spears be put back into conservatorship under 'extraordinary circumstances'? TV judge REVEALS

Britney Spears’ fans have been growing more and more concerned about the star in recent months. TMZ recently reported that Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, have been getting into fights, some escalating enough that security had to step in. Fans of the singer have been worried about being put under conservatorship after more claims about her mental health surface.

Will Britney return to conservatorship?

Christina Perez, who is a TV judge and law graduate, has spoken about the matter of Britney’s conservatorship. In an interview with The US Sun, she said explained that it would be only under "extraordinary circumstances” that the Los Angeles Court could return control of Britney’s life to her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears, husband or friend.

Fans are extremely worried about the possibility that Britney might lose control over her life for the second time because of mental health worries. Christina suggested that the LA judges will have to find "actual evidence" proving Britney is incapable of taking care of herself. The only other way she could lose her independence will be if it is proved that she is a danger to others and herself.

Will Britney Spears’ parents gain conservatorship?

Britney’s dad Jamie who previously was her guardian for 13 years, has insisted in court papers that the conservatorship was "necessary." His reasoning was that "her life was in shambles, and she was in physical, emotional, mental, and financial distress." Other family members have expressed their concern over the star’s mental health. Britney’s son Jayden expressed his concerns, saying he hopes she can "get better mentally."

Christina Perez spoke at the LA Center for Law and Justice's Celebrating Survivors Gala, where she explained the situation saying,

Christina Perez

She continued explaining that if extraordinary circumstances happened, making Britney “incapacitated” in some way, proving that she was not making the “right decisions” for herself, it could be a threat to her independence.

Perez continued, "Well then, yes, then we have to protect her. And the law would protect that. But until we see evidence of that, I think it's really hard to gauge where it's going to go. We need signs that something is wrong."

TMZ reported in February that Britney was "struggling with her mental health and substance abuse." While a source told the outlet, "I'm afraid she's gonna die."

Meanwhile, it was only recently that Britney indirectly squashed trouble in marriage rumors. She posted a video of her husband Sam Asghari, with his friend while she was hanging out with them. The singer also hinted about meeting with her sons.

